Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,728 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CVR Energy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.28. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 35.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

