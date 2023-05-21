Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 141,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

