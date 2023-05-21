Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 251.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,194 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $111.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $131.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

