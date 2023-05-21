Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.1 %

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of REXR stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

