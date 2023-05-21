Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,421 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

GNR opened at $54.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

