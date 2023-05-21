Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XHE. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

XHE stock opened at $96.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a twelve month low of $78.53 and a twelve month high of $104.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.92. The stock has a market cap of $495.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.