Citigroup Inc. Purchases 27,175 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,175 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Power Integrations by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 31,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Power Integrations by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Power Integrations by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 37,715 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $491,851.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,172 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $491,851.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,172 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,545 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $126,442.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,629,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,757 shares of company stock worth $1,772,461 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Power Integrations Trading Up 1.0 %

POWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.22.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

