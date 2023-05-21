Citigroup Inc. Purchases 742 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 226.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 210.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 46.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at $110,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.25.

Woodward Price Performance

Woodward stock opened at $109.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $116.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average of $99.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.42 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $149,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

See Also

