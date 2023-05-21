Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 2,255.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,511 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 108.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,148,000 after buying an additional 2,895,881 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,146,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,248,000 after buying an additional 2,663,632 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 58,621.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,348,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,860 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,669,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,119,000 after buying an additional 1,237,277 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

