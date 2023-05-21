Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 874,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 377,314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 14.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,727,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,120 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in ASE Technology by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,743,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,322,000 after acquiring an additional 606,628 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in ASE Technology by 804.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,829,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 29,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.22. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

