Citigroup Inc. Sells 166,411 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 166,411 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 344.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Exelixis stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,483.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,639 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

