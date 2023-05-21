Citigroup Inc. Sells 18,626 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,626 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after acquiring an additional 117,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after acquiring an additional 74,629 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Insider Activity

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

