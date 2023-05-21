Citigroup Inc. Sells 304,074 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 304,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 940,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 93,320 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 68,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -94.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $30.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -620.00%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at $505,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.