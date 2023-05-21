Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,235 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Vail Resorts by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $242.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.90. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.47 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 100.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MTN. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

