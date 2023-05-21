Citigroup Inc. Sells 56,079 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,079 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702,695 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after acquiring an additional 974,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,386,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,063,000 after acquiring an additional 419,581 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $49.03 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DT. BTIG Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

