Citigroup Inc. Sells 56,079 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,079 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702,695 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after acquiring an additional 974,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,386,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,063,000 after acquiring an additional 419,581 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dynatrace Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DT opened at $49.03 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatrace (DT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.