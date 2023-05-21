Citigroup Inc. Sells 72,703 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,703 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,089,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,976,000 after buying an additional 72,205 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,013,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,572,000 after purchasing an additional 93,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,145,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,484,000 after purchasing an additional 259,338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,097,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,197,000 after purchasing an additional 45,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

East West Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,802. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 33,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,642. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EWBC opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also

