Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REM. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,176,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 1,211.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 289,880 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 147,136 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,313,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,992,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:REM opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

