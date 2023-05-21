Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Genpact by 148.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,351,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $1,425,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 209,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,166,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,511,225. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genpact Trading Down 0.9 %

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.