Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $22,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $138.65 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.48.

Insider Activity

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $505,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,882.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $505,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,882.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,812 shares of company stock worth $4,382,064. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.22.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.