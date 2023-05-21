Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639,058 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,625,000 after buying an additional 1,610,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after buying an additional 1,398,081 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $30,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 62.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,338,000 after buying an additional 513,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,541,000 after buying an additional 312,315 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,638.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $3,198,567.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,638.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,670 shares of company stock valued at $17,475,387 in the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $57.99 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $80.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -98.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.04.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.