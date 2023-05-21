Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 878,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,167,000 after purchasing an additional 313,528 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,152,000 after acquiring an additional 252,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 5,134.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 245,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,114,000 after acquiring an additional 127,977 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 54.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 100,312 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $564,310.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of COLM opened at $75.75 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

