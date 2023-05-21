Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Confluent by 6.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after buying an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Confluent by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,543,000 after buying an additional 500,166 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $34.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $5,677,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $149,922.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 325,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $5,677,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,348,118 shares of company stock valued at $32,166,699 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.