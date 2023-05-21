Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Copa by 0.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 102,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 25.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $105.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $107.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

