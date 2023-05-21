David A. Beitel Sells 3,594 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $160,543.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 136,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,079,363.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ZG opened at $44.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ZG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 23,230 shares during the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

