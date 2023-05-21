Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 841,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $29,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and have sold 14,846 shares worth $548,232. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DAL opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

