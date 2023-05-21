DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,778,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,794 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of DHT worth $113,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,362,000 after buying an additional 545,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DHT by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 108,975 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 769.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,530,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,162 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in DHT by 42.1% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 363,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 185,884 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

DHT Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of DHT stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of -0.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.36 million. DHT had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%. DHT’s revenue was up 142.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.58%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating).

