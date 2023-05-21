Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 14,172 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,612,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Huron Consulting Group worth $117,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at $11,117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 92,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 173.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 60,846 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,024,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,836 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

HURN stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $87.44.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $76,217.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $76,217.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Kelly acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.29 per share, for a total transaction of $112,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,711.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

