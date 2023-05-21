Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 49,620 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $122,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 834.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,050,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,732,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $3,622,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TopBuild news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TopBuild news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,852,421. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:BLD opened at $210.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $227.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.27.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.14.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.