Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 22,579 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,743,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $113,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in FOX by 1,117.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.34 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

