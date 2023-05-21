Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,864,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 567,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $117,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 438,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 314.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 176,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 133,911 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 208,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 479,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 75,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,523.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Keyte bought 10,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.36.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.