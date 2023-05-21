Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Markel were worth $113,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Markel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Markel by 4.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Markel news, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 144 shares of company stock valued at $193,829 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

MKL stock opened at $1,359.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,309.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,317.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,458.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

