Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $112.18 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $112,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $153.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.08 and a 200 day moving average of $143.42. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,363. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.