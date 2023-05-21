Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $112.23 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,405,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $112,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 52,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 160,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 112,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after buying an additional 17,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

