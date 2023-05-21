Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $113.58 Million Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,203,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $113,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,853,000 after acquiring an additional 582,441 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,844,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.2 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.53 and a 200-day moving average of $99.10.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.