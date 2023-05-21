Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $113.83 Million Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,671,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $113,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Onto Innovation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ONTO opened at $100.42 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $101.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.21.

Insider Activity

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $62,317.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

