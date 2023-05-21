Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $114.60 Million Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Atkore were worth $114,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $42,940,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 516.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after buying an additional 199,698 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 19.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,592,000 after buying an additional 186,123 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 987.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after buying an additional 157,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the third quarter valued at about $9,830,000.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $1,497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of ATKR opened at $122.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.18. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $154.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.17.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.60. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATKR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atkore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.