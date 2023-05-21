Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $117.03 Million Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,846,662 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $117,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 9.7% in the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 68,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in First Merchants by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 15.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 285,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,831 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 216,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 911,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,659,000 after buying an additional 113,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Merchants

In other news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $58,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Merchants Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.24%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

