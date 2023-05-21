Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $121.13 Million Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,455,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Hope Bancorp worth $121,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOPE. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 56,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 37.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 209,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 57,276 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 426,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 46,903 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,465,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In other news, Director Dale S. Zuehls purchased 12,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,174.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dale S. Zuehls bought 12,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $100,332.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at $283,174.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $40,596.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,135.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hope Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.