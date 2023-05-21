Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $122.40 Million Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,730,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Provident Financial Services worth $122,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 48.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 92.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at $108,069.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 4,560 shares of company stock valued at $83,653 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $130.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Provident Financial Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

