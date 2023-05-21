Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,387,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of ESCO Technologies worth $121,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 31.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ESE opened at $95.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.55. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

