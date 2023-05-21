Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 16,346 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,346 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $123,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 442.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $91.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.23. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $3,532,871.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,203,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,203,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,435 shares of company stock worth $11,144,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

