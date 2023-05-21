Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,616 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,008,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $114,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,927,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 343,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,082,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $100.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.