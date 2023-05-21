Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,561 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,810,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $113,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ST. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

