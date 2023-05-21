Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 143,551 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,889 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 143,551 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $121,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $141.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average is $155.92. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

