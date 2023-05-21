Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 21,927 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 518,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,927 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $121,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 22.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $280.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.89 and a 200-day moving average of $244.33. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $284.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

