Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 23,522 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,048,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $122,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after buying an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,244,000 after purchasing an additional 314,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,702,000 after buying an additional 1,440,138 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 12.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,368,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,990,000 after buying an additional 491,598 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after buying an additional 1,711,731 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

CubeSmart Stock Up 0.3 %

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Shares of CUBE opened at $44.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 126.45%.

Insider Activity at CubeSmart

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

