Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 380,082 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,230,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,082 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $121,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,491,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 24.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,917,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,222,000 after acquiring an additional 766,449 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 80.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $1,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

