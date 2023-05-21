Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 43,084 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,449,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,084 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $121,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in WestRock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in WestRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $27.78 on Friday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.63%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Featured Stories

