Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,281,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Materion worth $112,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Materion by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 55.2% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 477,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,198,000 after buying an additional 169,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Materion by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 459,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after buying an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,776 shares of company stock valued at $823,482 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Materion Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTRN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. CL King boosted their price target on Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $105.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.08. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Materion had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.66%.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.