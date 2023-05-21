Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 945,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $113,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $767,923.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at $69,268,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $767,923.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at $69,268,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,242. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $116.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $140.90. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on J. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

